Sophia Gardens, Derby and Loughborough named as warm-up venues for ICC Women’s T20 WC 2026

London, July 10 (IANS) Three well-known cricket venues in England and Wales – Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Derby County Ground and Loughborough University – have been confirmed as warm-up match hosts for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

These grounds will stage key preparatory games ahead of the tournament’s official start on June 12, 2026 when the first match will be played at Edgbaston.

All three venues have a strong history of supporting women’s cricket and will now play a key role in showcasing top-level talent before the tournament begins. Loughborough, which houses the ECB’s National Cricket Performance Centre, has long been at the heart of England’s player development. Sophia Gardens and Derby have also hosted important women’s international matches in recent years.

Tournament Director Beth Barrett-Wild welcomed the addition of the three venues, saying, "We’re thrilled to welcome Sophia Gardens, Derby County Ground, and Loughborough University to the roster of incredible venues that will host the tournament next summer. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 provides an unparalleled opportunity to really shine a spotlight on the excellence in our sport and to launch women’s cricket firmly into the mainstream.”

The warm-up games will give local fans an early chance to see world-class players in action as the 12 participating nations gear up for the main event. The full schedule for these matches will be announced in the coming months.

The 2026 edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will feature 33 matches across seven iconic venues over 24 days, concluding with the final at Lord’s on July 5. Eight teams have already qualified, while the remaining four spots will be filled through the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier next year.

