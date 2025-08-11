August 11, 2025 7:46 PM हिंदी

Sonu Walia gets nostalgic, shares throwback picture from her 1st modelling gig

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Former actress Sonu Walia, who is known for ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’, ‘Dil Aashna Hai’ and others, is celebrating 42 years of her journey.

On Monday, Sonu took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself from her 1st modelling assignment. In the picture, she can be seen playing Israj.

She also penned a long note in the caption in which she spoke about her first gig. She wrote, “11th August 1983, the first modelling job I landed at Mitter Bedi's studio right behind the Taj. Calendar shoot for a pharmaceutical company. I earned 1500 rupees which was enough to pay for a month of my PG digs and food. Hence started my modelling career for a girl who came to Mumbai with 4000 rs in her pocket ( saved from fashion shows with Hemant Trivedi) and stars in her eyes”.

She further mentioned, “This shoot validated my decision to move from Delhi (where I was studying) to this big beautiful city of opportunity! A decision I never regretted. Modelling and winning the Miss India pageant in 1985 followed. 11th August 1988, 5 years later, Khoon Bhari Maang released and changed my life forever. Its been 37 years now since its release and I think I am known more as Nandini than my birth name ever since. with people actually telling me, ‘Oh it released 7 years ago’. That’s the freshness and appeal I guess for which the credit goes to my director Rakesh Roshan”.

“Guess I’m feeling a wee bit nostalgic about this day, I just wanted to share where it really started from. Have a great week everyone. May you all realise your dreams in this lifetime”, she added.

Sonu, who is a psychology graduate and a student of journalism, took up modelling and she entered the Miss India contest winning the title and represented India at the 1985 edition of Miss Universe.

--IANS

aa/

