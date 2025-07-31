Sonu Sood reveals he enjoyed his birthday with a simple 'Daal Roti'

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood turned 52 on Wednesday. When asked about his birthday special meal during an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 'Fateh' actor revealed that he enjoyed his day with a simple daal roti.

Speaking to IANS, Sood said, "I am a vegetarian, dal roti is enough for me".

Revealing the most precious gift he ever received on his birthday, Sood said, "These fans who come outside my house and give love- there is no gift bigger than this. The number of blessings I get- I don't think one can expect anything more. There is a lot of power in blessings, and it is because of these blessings that I have been able to reach this level of success."

Commemorating his special day, the actor and philanthropist has announced an old-age home that will provide shelter to 500 senior citizens.

In an attempt to create a safe, dignified, and loving environment for elders, they will not just be given shelters, but will also be provided with medical care, healthy meals, and emotional support.

Earlier as well, Sood has been a part of various humanitarian causes such as helping migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting underprivileged students and patients.

Wishing Sood on his birthday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu penned a post on his X timeline.

Lauding the actor for his dedication towards philanthropy, the CM wrote, "Happy Birthday to the ever-inspiring Sonu Sood! Your selfless philanthropy and support for those in need have touched countless lives across the nation. May your year ahead be filled with happiness, health, and continued strength to keep making a difference.@SonuSood."

Meanwhile, Sood celebrated his special day by cutting a cake with fans and paparazzi.

Going by a video doing the rounds on social media, the 'Happy New Year' actor was being showered with flower petals during the celebration.

