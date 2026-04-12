April 12, 2026 12:03 PM हिंदी

Sonu Nigam jams with father on Mohammad Rafi's 'Akele Hai Chale Aao'

Sonu Nigam jams with father on Mohammad Rafi's 'Akele Hai Chale Aao'

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Acclaimed singer Sonu Nigam enjoyed a fun jamming session with his father, Agam Kumar Nigam, in the car.

On Sunday, as the father and son duo were on their way, they decided to utilize this time to do some Riyaz.

While Sonu Nigam was on the harmonium, his father sang a beautiful rendition of Mohammad Rafi's "Akele Hai Chale Aao" track from the 1967 release "Raaz", starring Rajesh Khanna and Babita.

However, this is not the first time Sonu Nigam and his father have treated the fans with what they have lovingly named #carmoniumsessions.

In March, Sonu Nigam dropped a candid yet beautiful rendition of the track "Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka" from the 1957 film "Naya Daur," featuring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayantimala as the lead.

Sonu Nigam keeps his Instagram family hooked with such entertaining glimpses from both his personal and professional life.

On Thursday, he posted a throwback memory from the time when Arijit Singh visited his house after a long gap of 15 years.

As the two prominent names from the music industry met, Arijit presented Sonu Nigam with a plant, which the latter has placed in his home mandir.

Providing the users with snippets from the meeting on social media, Sonu Nigam shared "#throwback : 13th Jan 2026 my adorable Arijit in my house. After almost 15 years. So proud of his journey through these years.. And he knows very well how much I love him. The plant he brought, adorns my mandir."

"And then my little genius Shashwat and Magic also turned up to add more love. I might share Shashwat giving us all a performance of Soona soona on whistle.. It's the most lovable sight.. But.. I'll take that call later.. Let's see how many people desire to see it..," he went on to share.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Iranian Embassy in Delhi showcases exhibition of drawings retrieved from Minab school rubble

Iranian Embassy in Delhi showcases exhibition of drawings retrieved from Minab school rubble

'Kamsahamnida' from Varun Tej, Ritika Naik’s 'Korean Kanakaraju' released (photo credit: IANS/PR)

'Kamsahamnida' from Varun Tej, Ritika Naik’s 'Korean Kanakaraju' released

Shubhangi Atre on Women's Reservation Bill: I have a problem with reservation

Shubhangi Atre on Women's Reservation Bill: I have a problem with reservation

IPL 2026: CSK skipper Gaikwad fined 12 lakhs for slow over-rate offence

IPL 2026: CSK skipper Gaikwad fined 12 lakhs for slow over-rate offence

IPL 2026: 'Mukul match jita dega' - the coach who predicted Choudhary's breakthrough heroics

IPL 2026: 'Mukul match jita dega' - the coach who predicted Choudhary's breakthrough heroics

Ajith Kumar’s blockbuster film ‘Amarkalam’ to re-release in theatres on April 24! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Ajith Kumar’s blockbuster film ‘Amarkalam’ to re-release in theatres on April 24!

IPL 2026: DC's Nitish Rana penalised for Code of Conduct breach

IPL 2026: DC's Nitish Rana penalised for Code of Conduct breach

IndianOil conducts over 10,600 inspections, takes strict action against erring persons

IndianOil conducts over 10,600 inspections, takes strict action against erring persons

Jana Nayagan piracy issue: Producers’ Association seeks PM Narendra Modi's intervention (Photo: KVN Productions/X)

Jana Nayagan piracy issue: Producers’ Association seeks PM Narendra Modi's intervention; urges PM to direct stringent action against culprits

Sonu Nigam jams with father on Mohammad Rafi's 'Akele Hai Chale Aao'

Sonu Nigam jams with father on Mohammad Rafi's 'Akele Hai Chale Aao'