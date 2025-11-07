Sonu Nigam gears up for a 7-city musical tour starting Nov 9

November 07, 2025 10:32 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Bollywood star singer Padma Shri Sonu Nigam is all set to take his fans on a love-laden musical journey with his upcoming 7-city tour, Satrangi Re India Tour, kicking off in Mumbai this weekend on November 9th, 2025.

The show will kickstart in Mumbai (November 9th), followed by Hyderabad (November 29th), Kolkata (December 6th), Ahmedabad (December 21st), Pune (January 10th, 2026), Shillong (January 31st, 2026) and Delhi-NCR (March 28th, 2026). Audiences can expect a musical voyage that blends cinematic grandeur, soul-stirring vocals and a thematic journey unlike any other.

The Satrangi Re India Tour is touted to be Sonu Nigam’s most ambitious live production to date. With awe-inspiring stage design, cinematic lighting and immersive soundscapes, this is said to be not just a concert; it will be a breathtaking visual and musical journey. Throughout his illustrious career, Sonu Nigam's voice has been synonymous with love in all its forms.

His songs have been the soundtrack to countless moments of joy, friendship, heartbreak and everything in between. ‘Satrangi Re’, which translates to "seven colours" in Hindi, is a musical journey that will take audiences on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, from the camaraderie of yellow to the tranquillity of purple. This tour is imagined as a journey through seven distinct emotions of love, inspired by the layered sentiment of Satrangi Re itself.

Fans can expect tracks such as ‘Bijuria’, ‘Pardesiya’, ‘Bole Chudiyaan’, ‘Jeene Ke Hai Char Din’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ and many more songs that have become the soundtrack to millions of lives. Talking about Sonu Nigam, the singer ventured into Bollywood in the early 90s.

Over his career spanning almost three decades, Sonu Nigam has won hearts with his soothing voice and superhit songs. The singer was also seen as a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol.

