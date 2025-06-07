June 07, 2025 9:48 PM हिंदी

Sonia Gandhi undergoes check-up at Shimla hospital after restlessness

Sonia Gandhi undergoes check-up at Shimla hospital after restlessness

Shimla, June 7 (IANS) Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi underwent an MRI at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla after she complained of restlessness, said a party leader on Saturday.

Gandhi, 78, who is staying at her private residence in Chharabra, Shimla, complained of restlessness in late afternoon and was rushed to hospital immediately, he said.

According to a doctor at IGMC, Gandhi’s blood pressure was detected to be marginally higher than normal but she was normal and stable.

She was taken to hospital for routine check-up due to some minor health issues, said Naresh Chauhan, principal advisor (media) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

After being informed about Gandhi’s medical condition, CM Sukhu cut short his visit to Una and also headed to Shimla, said a leader.

Gandhi is expected to end her private visit to the Himachal Pradesh capital on Sunday and return to Delhi, said a Congress leader.

Situated in a deodar forest, Gandhi’s Shimla house is close to Rashtrapati Niwas ‘The Retreat’. A blend of colonial and local architecture has given a unique look to the property that sports grey slate roofs.

A few months ago, Gandhi was hospitalised in Delhi for a stomach-related problem. During the February visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she was admitted for one day under the care of a gastroenterology specialist.

In September 2022, she visited the US for a medical check-up that was deferred due to the pandemic.

During that visit, she was accompanied by her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi. Due to that visit to the US, Sonia Gandhi was forced to miss a substantial part of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in 2022.

Just before leaving for the US, Sonia Gandhi had ordered a major organisational structuring in the party.

The news about her visit to the US was broken by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala who also tweeted to thank “everyone for their concern and good wishes”.

--IANS

rch/pgh

LATEST NEWS

As kids, we understood Lord’s history and how well Australia embraces it, says Matthew Hayden ahead of Australia's clash with South Africa in the World Test Championship Final at the Lord's in London.

As kids, we understood Lord’s history and how well Australia embraces it, says Hayden

Milind Soman calls Gujarat an 'ideal escape for adventure lovers'

Milind Soman calls Gujarat an 'ideal escape for adventure lovers'

Shams Mulani-led Aakash Tigers secure first win in 5-over thriller against North Mumbai Panthers in Season 3 of T20 Mumbai League 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: MCA

T20 Mumbai League: Mulani-led Aakash Tigers secure first win in 5-over thriller

Aryam Meshram's stellar knock helps NECO Master Blaster beat Nagpur Titans by 9 wickets in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League (VPTL) at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, on Saturday. Photo credit: VCA

VPTL 2025: Meshram’s stellar knock helps NECO Master Blaster beat Nagpur Titans by 9 wkts

Kylian Mbappe unfazed by Paris Saint Germain winning without him in the UEFA Champions League final. Photo credit: PSG

UEFA Champions League: Mbappe unfazed by PSG winning without him

Bihar: Gaya beneficiary gets free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Bihar: Gaya beneficiary gets free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Metro Golden Line: Delhi transport minister hails tunnel breakthrough at Tughlakabad

Metro Golden Line: Delhi transport minister hails tunnel breakthrough at Tughlakabad

Rugby Premier League creates chance for India to achieve Olympic dream, says Kalinga Black Tigers coach Mike Friday. Photo credit: RPL

Rugby Premier League creates chance for India to achieve Olympic dream, says Kalinga Black Tigers coach Mike Friday

Kapil Sharma brings the house down at Aamir Khan’s party

Kapil Sharma brings the house down at Aamir Khan’s party

UK Foreign Secy meets PM Modi, expresses support for India's fight against cross border terrorism

UK Foreign Secy meets PM Modi, expresses support for India's fight against cross border terrorism