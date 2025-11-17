Sonakshi Sinha congratulates new parents Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, says 'they will be the best parents'

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Bollywood star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their baby girl on the 15th of November this year.

Ever since the couple announced the good news on their social media account in a joint post, their friends and well-wishers from the Bollywood industry have taken to their respective social media accounts to congratulate the couple.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media account on the 17th of November, to share a picture from Patralekhaa’s baby shower ceremony and wrote, “@rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa Khushiyaan hi khushiyaan aayi hai aapke jeevan mein doston!!! (Happiness and joy have entered your lives, my friends!!!) You’ll be the best parents! Mubarak (Congratulations)!!!”

On the 15th of November, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan dropped a glimpse of the fun baby shower of Patralekhaa on her social media account. The video posted by Farah on her social media stories had Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Rajkummar tapping a foot on the "Joote Do Paise Lo" track from Sooraj Barjatya's 1994 release "Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!"

Sonakshi, along with her actor husband, Zaheer Iqbal, and Huma's actor brother, Saqib Saleem, was also seen joining in the celebration. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, "We celebrated in advance (laughing with tears face emoji) Sooraj Barjatya style...#babyshower @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa...(sic)." Farah also congratulated the new parents on the arrival of their little bundle of joy with a lovely social media wish.

She wrote, "The baby is here!! Congratulations @patralekhaa and @rajkummar_rao... enjoy this beautiful phase of life (sparkling heart emojis), and remember, for any baby advice... main hoon na... (winking face with tongue emoji) (sic)." "P.S.- @iamhumaq Luckily we just about did the baby shower in time (face with tears of joy emoji)," Farah added.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also wished the new parents well. Bollywood star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who themselves became parents to a baby girl a few months ago, shared their heartfelt blessings with Rajkummar and Patralekhaa. For the initiated, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child on their fourth wedding anniversary on the 15th of November.

Spilling their excitement on social media, the couple announced the arrival of their firstborn in a joint social media post that read, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.”

“The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary," the post was captioned.

--IANS

rd/