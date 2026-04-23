April 23, 2026 11:22 AM हिंदी

Sonam Khan recalls ‘Tridev’ shoot with Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani; reveals they weren’t talking to each other

Sonam Khan recalls ‘Tridev’ shoot with Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani; reveals they weren’t talking to each other

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actress Sonam Khan recently took to her social media account to take a trip down memory lane and revisited the turning point of her career.

She recalled the time she shot for the iconic song “Gajar Ne Kiya Hai Ishara” from the film Tridev, underlining that along with her actress Madhuri Dixit and Sangeeta Bijlani.were not on talking terms.

Sonam, without revealing the names, hinted at the three ladies not talking to each other despite dancing together, write, “When you’re the youngest at work & When we don’t talk to each other…” in a line in her caption on social media.

Sharing a clip of the song where Madhuri , Sangeeta and Sonam are seen dancing together, Sonam revealed the interesting behind-the-scenes detail.

She wrote, “Just Like Self-aware office humour…When you’re the youngest at work

& When we don’t talk to each other… because who hurt who??

(Part One) (indirect trivia go figure)

(The Silent Treatment) Disclaimer- everything written above is from my point of view meaning no disrespect nor offense towards whomsoever. Direct Trivia incoming in (Part Two) stay tuned #sonamkhan #oyeoye #tridev #gajarnekiyahaiishara #throwback.”

Talking about the song “Gajar Ne Kiya Hai Ishara” remains one of the standout tracks from the movie Tridev.

The song is known for its energetic choreography and glamorous appeal.

Released in 1989, Tridev was directed by Rajiv Rai and featured an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, along with Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Sonam Khan.

The film is still remembered for its songs like “Oye Oye” and “Gajar Ne Kiya Hai Ishara” even after decades.

–IANS

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