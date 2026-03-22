Sonam Khan recalls how people shouted 'Oye Oye' in public transport in 90s

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Just like the first part of Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar" rekindled some fond memories associated with "Ramba Ho", "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" features "Oye Oye" from the 1995 outing "Trimurti".

After witnessing the sequel on the big screen, actress Sonam Khan, who was a part of the track, was hit by a wave of nostalgia and recalled some fond memories from the time the song was released originally.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Sonam recalled how people shouted 'Oye Oye' in public transport back in the 90s.

She wrote on her official Instagram account, "Oye Oye! Watched #dhurandar2 yesterday and hearing my song in the movie bought back some good old memories, which I would like to share with all of you. Hope you enjoy the trivia. (sic)"

In her post, Sonam revealed that she was not the first choice for "Tridev".

"I was infact roped in at the last minute, while I was shooting with Yash Chopra Sir in Hyderabad for Vijay. I flew down from that shoot just to attend the mahurat of the film."

Reliving her first day on the set of "Tridev", Sonam went on to add, "My first day on set’s of #tridev was the shoot of #tirchetopiwale song.

​In fact, there weren’t supposed to be so many costume changes; we were originally meant to shoot the song in a single outfit, but instead I ended up with six or seven changes."

Sonam admitted that she never even imagined that "Oye Oye" would become so popular.

Revealing the moment she realized that the number was a massive hit, Sonam penned, "How I did get to know the song was such a big hit? Well it was when my driver told me then, that people were shouting oye oye, in public transport and on streets. We had no social media then.

We just had people calling each other by just saying oye oye!"

--IANS

pm/