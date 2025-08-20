Sonam Kapoor says 'Mama loves you to the moon and back' as son Vayu turns 3

August 20, 2025 11:32 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor said, 'Mama loves you to the moon and back and again' as she wished her son Vayu on his third birthday.

The 'Neerja' actress dropped a picture of herself playing with her son on her official Instagram handle. It was followed by a still of the mother and son duo cuddling on the couch.

Wishing her little bundle of joy on his special day, Sonam wrote: "Happy Birthday my baby boy. May you always be this curious, kind, thoughtful and sweet. I hope you are always surrounded by so much love, music and. Mama loves you to the moon and back and again. @anandahuja."

Earlier today, veteran actor Anil Kapoor also penned a lovely birthday wish for his grandson Vayu on his birthday.

He revealed that from the moment Vayu came into their lives, he has filled every heart with joy and love.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 'Mr India' actor posted a couple of candid photographs featuring Vayu, Sonam and Anand Ahuja.

Anil penned on the photo-sharing app, “Happy Birthday, Vayu! From the moment you came into our lives, you’ve filled every heart with joy and love. Sonam, Anand, Nani, Dadi, Dada, Rhea Masi, Karan and Aki — watching the way you all come together around him fills me with so much pride."

“Vayu is truly blessed to be surrounded by such thoughtful and loving parents and family. The way you care for him is a beautiful reminder of what truly matters in life. Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and precious memories together. Love you all!," the 'Animal' actor added.

For those who do not know, Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018 after dating for years. The couple welcomed their firstborn son in August 2022.

