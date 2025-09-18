September 18, 2025 10:44 PM हिंदी

Sonam Kapoor reveals what marriage is all about

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, revealed what marriage is all about, according to her.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a quote saying, "Marriage is telling your spouse, "I didn't sleep well" and then your spouse turning it into a competition of who is the MOST tired and who has more reason to be."

Tagging her husband, she added, "I will always win", along with a laughing with tears emoji.

Sonam and Anand were in a relationship for a long time before finally tying the knot in a grand ceremony in May 2018.

In August 2022, the couple was blessed with their first child, a baby boy, whom they decided to name Vayu.

On Wednesday, the 'Raanjhanaa' actress shared some of her sweet moments with son Vayu across three cities on social media.

Taking to her Instagram, Sonam posted a couple of sweet photos with little Vayu, celebrating their special bond.

“The month of August. The month of Vayu. In the three cities he calls home,” she captioned the post.

The first image in the post showed Sonam enjoying some playtime with her son, Vayu, in the sand. This was followed by a snap of dad Anand carrying their little one on his shoulders.

Additionally, a heartfelt video had her sitting on the floor with Vayu on her lap, as the mother-son duo enjoyed some quality time together, with Anand also joining them.

The last pic was a family photo, with Sonam lovingly holding Vayu in her arms.

On August 30, the ‘Neerja' actress shared a heartfelt note for her son as he turned 3.

“Happy Birthday my baby boy. May you always be this curious, kind, thoughtful and sweet. I hope you are always surrounded by so much love, music and. Mama loves you to the moon and back and again. @anandahuja," Sonam wished her little bundle of joy.

--IANS

pm/

