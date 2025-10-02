Sonam Kapoor pens birthday note for her ‘chosen family, best friend’

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has penned a birthday note for her best friend Shehla Khan, whom she tagged as her ‘chosen family’ and said that may they find each other in ‘every lifetime.’

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images featuring her and along with her best friend from her younger days, wedding days and other memorable moments.

For the caption, Sonam penned: “To my best friend . My chosen family. Love you so much. I don’t know what I’d do without your unconditional support and love.”

She added: “May we always find each other shehlu in every lifetime I want you as my best friend. Happy happy birthday. I wish you love happiness and peace. Strength you have in buckets. And thank you for lending it to me whenever I need it.”

Talking about Sonam, reports about her set to becoming a mother again are doing the rounds. It is reported that the actress is currently in her second trimester of pregnancy. However, the actress and her family have not made any official confirmation.

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

On the professional front, Sonam has starred in critically acclaimed movies like "Neerja", "Ranjanaa", "Veere Di Wedding", and "Delhi 6". However, she took a sabbatical from Bollywood after the birth of her son, choosing to focus on family.

She was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

--IANS

dc/