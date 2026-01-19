Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump, says ‘Its Mama’s day out’

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Bollywood fashionista and mommy to-be Sonam Kapoor has taken to her social media account to flaunt her adorable baby bump.

This is the first time the actress has been seen flaunting her baby bump ever since she announced her second pregnancy.

The actress shared a post on her social media account wherein she is seen dressed in an black chic and stylish ensemble.

With her hair let loose and makeup just on point, the second time mommy to-be looks gorgeous.

In one picture, the actress is seen gently placing her hand on her baby bump exuding warm motherly vibes.

For the uninitiated, Sonam on November 20, last year had officially announced her second pregnancy.

She had taken to her social media account where she had shared a picture of herself dressed in a striking hot-pink pure wool suit, featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. The actress was then seen lovingly holding on to her blossoming baby bump.

She captioned the post: “MOTHER.”

For the uninitiated, Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

On the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in the film Blind in 2023.

Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007

The movie also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji. It also marked the debut of Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

--IANS

rd/