Sonam Kapoor expresses excitement for Anshula Kapoor's wedding, says, ‘let the celebrations begin’

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor is brimming with excitement as the Kapoor family gears up for Anshula Kapoor’s wedding.

The ‘Neerja’ actress took to Instagram to express her joy, writing, “Ready for my @anshulakapoor let the celebrations begin!.” Sonam Kapoor shared a series of stunning pictures in which she can be seen flaunting a chic Indo-western ensemble. In the caption, she revealed details about her outfit — a stylish brown look featuring a long skirt, matching top, and a blazer. The actress served major fashion goals with her elegant and contemporary style.

On Thursday, Sonam Kapoor attended her cousin Anshula Kapoor’s engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Known for her ease around the paparazzi, the actress chose to keep a low profile this time. She avoided posing for the photographers. Interestingly, Sonam arrived solo for the event, without husband Anand Ahuja or their son Vayu, and headed straight inside without posing for pictures.

Sonam made her first public appearance since reports of her second pregnancy surfaced.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister and influencer Anshula Kapoor got engaged to her longtime partner, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, on October 2. The intimate ceremony in Mumbai was attended by close family and friends. Among those present were Arjun’s cousins Sonam, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor, along with Maheep Kapoor, who arrived with her children. The celebrations also saw the presence of Anshula’s father, Boney Kapoor, and cousin Mohit Marwah with his wife.

For the occasion, he chose a traditional kurta and made a heartfelt appeal to the media to respect the family’s privacy during the celebrations. Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are the children of Boney Kapoor and his late wife, Mona Kapoor, who passed away from cancer in 2012.

For the unversed, Anshula has been in a relationship with Rohan Thakkar since 2022, after the two connected on a dating app. Rohan proposed to her in July 2025.

