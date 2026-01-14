Sonam Kapoor calls Rani Mukerji 'Greatest ever in Indian cinema' ahead of 'Mardaani 3'

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Ever since the trailer of Rani Mukerji's upcoming action entertainer "Mardaani 3" has been released, not just the netizens but members of the film fraternity also could not help but express their excitement for the sequel.

Most recently, actress Sonam Kapoor gave a shout-out to Rani, calling her 'the greatest ever' in the Indian cinema.

"Rani you are one of the greatest ever in Indian cinema. You are a G.O.A.T for me and I don't know how many actors and girls across our country."

Wishing Rani all the best for "Mardaani 3", Sonam added, "Your hunger and your passion is truly truly incredible. It feels amazing to have seen you work so closely and seen you spread so much joy.. You are going to kill it with Mardaani 3! Rooting for you always! (red heart emoji)."

In the meantime, Rani celebrated the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti by flying kites in Gujarat, also kickstarting the promotional journey for her next.

Elated by all the love she had been receiving for "Mardaani 3", Rani told the people of Ahmedabad, “I’m so happy to be in Gujarat, to be in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. It is such an auspicious date, and I am thrilled to see the love for Mardaani here. Thank you so much for giving me my film this kind of love. It is really precious. Thank you.”

"Mardaani 3" has been written by Aayush Gupta of 'The Railway Men' fame.

Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, the project will see Rani return to the screen in her beloved avatar as Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films "Mardaani 3" delves deeper into another dark and brutal reality of our society. Previously, the first two installments in the franchise talked about sensitive subjects such as human trafficking and a serial rapist.

“Mardaani 3” is slated to reach the theatres across the globe on January 30.

--IANS

pm/