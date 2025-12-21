Sonam Bajwa says 'It has been a dream run in 2025' following a successful hattrick in Bollywood

December 21, 2025 2:08 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) In the year 2025, Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa has delivered not one, not two, but three massive Bollywood hits in the form of "Housefull 5", "Baaghi 4", and "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat". Continuing the success streak, Sonam will next be a part of another highly anticipated flick, "Border 2".

Reflecting on this exciting phase of her career, Sonam said that getting the opportunity to work with big banners and stars has been like a dream for her.

Sonam further shared that the overwhelming success of "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat", co-starring Harshvardhan Rane, ended up giving her a lot of opportunities in the industry.

She was heard saying, “It has been a dream run in 2025, getting to work with the biggest producers and actors in Bollywood, and receiving so much love from the Hindi audience. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’s success has opened so many doors for me, and now with Border 2, I am excited to see how it moves the audience. The new year is truly starting on a happy note.”

Sonam has been paired opposite Diljit in the war drama. The recently released teaser of "Border 2" has already raised a lot of expectations from Anurag Singh's directorial.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the project is a sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film "Border".

Featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana in key roles, "Border 2" is expected to release in the cinema halls during the Republic Day weekend on January 23, 2026.

It must be noted that Sunny is a part of both the instalments in the franchise, whereas the son of actor Suniel Shetty, who played a crucial role in "Border", Ahan, has been roped in for the sequel.

