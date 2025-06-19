June 19, 2025 3:26 PM हिंदी

Sonali Bendre on saying yes to ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’: It felt like a page out of my own marriage

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre revealed that she said yes to the upcoming reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check” because it felt like a page out of her own marriage.

Sonali, who is returning not just as a host, but as a friend and an occasional partner-in-crime to the couples, said: “I said yes to Pati Patni Aur Panga because it felt like a page out of my own marriage—just with more cameras! I’ve always believed that the most extraordinary stories are hidden in the ordinary.”

She said that the show is a celebration of those everyday quirks that make a relationship real.

“The shared glances, the fight over the remote, the small wins that somehow mean everything. I’m genuinely excited to walk alongside these couples, laugh with them, reflect with them, and maybe even rediscover something about love along the way,” she said.

Talking about Sonali’s personal life, the actress first met filmmaker Goldie Behl, son of director Ramesh Behl on the sets of her film Naaraaz. The two got married in 2002. They welcomed their son in 2005.

Talking about the Colors show, actress Hina Khan and her husband Rocky Jaiswal will be seen in the show. They will be reportedly joined by names such as Rubina Dilaik - Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani, Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonnerjee.

Talking about Hina, she tied-the-knot with her longtime boyfriend Rocky in June. Hina and Rocky initially met on the set of the popular show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. While Hina was the lead Akshara on the show, Rocky Jaiswal was the supervising producer.

However, later on, Rocky appeared on one of the episodes of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’, where Hina was participating. He also visited her during her ‘Bigg Boss 11’ journey.

