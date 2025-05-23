Sonali Bendre didn’t know she was pregnant while shooting for song ‘Cham Cham Karta’

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre revealed that she did not know she was pregnant while shooting for the Marathi dance number “Cham Cham Karta” from the 2004 film “Agga Bai Arrechya”.

Sonali was having a conversation with Farah Khan, who had come to her house to cook a meal that included a flavorful Kashmiri Gucchi Pulao.

Farah said: “Actually Sonali, we have shot a lot of songs together. We have shot Aankhon mein base ho tum. Then we shot Duplicate, a Marathi famous song ‘Cham Cham Karta Hai’.”

Sonali added: “I didn’t know I was pregnant.”

Farah revealed that at that time Sonali looked full and looked like a “filmy heroine.”

To which, Sonali said: “She (Farah) is telling me you married a Punjabi… you are eating food from Goldie's house… And then I found out I was pregnant. I just didn't know.”

“She did the whole dance while she was pregnant,” added Farah.

The actress married filmmaker Goldie Behl in November 2002 in Mumbai. They have one child, a son born in 2005.

Sonali said that it was always easy to work with Farah.

“There was no stress Like with Saroji. I knew she would scold me. Farah looks like she will scold But in 2 minutes you understand that it's all a show… From inside it's all love and she and we had too much fun,” said Sonali.

“Aga Bai Arrechha!” was a Marathi comedy drama by director Kedar Shinde loosely based on the Hollywood film What Women Want. The film highlights the life and the problems of a common man living in a metropolitan city like Mumbai. The film also had a sequel titled Aga Bai Arechyaa 2, which was not a commercial success.

Sonali started her career as a model and marked her acting debut with Aag in 1994. Following several box office failures, she had her career breakthrough with the romantic action film Diljale in 1996.

She achieved further success by featuring as the female lead in Duplicate, Major Saab, the drama Zakhm, Sarfarosh, Kadhalar Dhinam and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

In the following decade, her performance in the romantic drama Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai got her wider acclaim. She further expanded to Telugu films with the romantic drama Murari, Indra, Manmadhudu and Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.

--IANS

dc/