Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya celebrates the greatest gift her parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, gave her on Parents’ Day

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) On the occasion of Parents’ Day, Sanjay Dutt’s sister and former MP Priya Dutt took to social media to honour the legacy of her parents, legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis.

In a heartfelt post, she reflected on the greatest gift they gave her— a life rooted in purpose and love. Taking to Instagram, Priya posted a monochrome photos and video featuring her parents alongside a heartfelt note. In the black and white image, Sunil Dutt and Nargis could be seen striking a pose together for the camera. In the video, the late couple is seen sitting as they engage in conversation.

For the caption, Priya Dutt wrote, “Children are a reflection of their parents. I watched my parents stand for what mattered. They showed me what it means to serve with sincerity, to lead with heart, and to give without needing recognition. They were my strength, my soft place to land, and the reason I believe in the goodness of people. Their actions and their values became my path to follow.”

“This Parents’ Day, I celebrate the greatest gift they gave me, a life rooted in purpose and love. Today as a parent i have their blueprint to follow to pass on this legacy to my children. To all Parents out there #HappyParentsDay.”

National Parents’ Day, celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of July, honors the crucial role parents play in shaping future generations and contributing to the progress of society. The day was officially established in 1994 when U.S. President Bill Clinton signed a congressional resolution recognizing the significance of parental guidance and support.

Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Sunil Dutt passed away on May 25, 2005, at the age of 75, following a heart attack at his Mumbai residence. A legendary figure in Indian cinema, Dutt rose to prominence in the 1950s and went on to star in over 100 films, delivering memorable performances in timeless classics like “Mother India,” “Mujhe Jeene Do,” and “Reshma Aur Shera.”

Apart from his cinematic legacy, Sunil Dutt left an indelible impact in the realm of public service. He served as a Member of Parliament and also held the post of Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, dedicating himself to various social and political causes.

Nargis was an acclaimed Indian actress and politician who made a lasting impact on Hindi cinema. She was widely celebrated as one of the finest actresses in the history of Indian cinema.

--IANS

