Passenger coaches upgradation in Kashmir Valley to be completed by Aug 31: Centre

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The upgradation works of passenger coaches in the Kashmir Valley will be completed by August 31 and all rakes in service will be renovated and upgraded within this timeframe, the Indian Railways said on Sunday.

With the opening of Jammu-Srinagar rail line and the ongoing upgradation works, it will provide a new lifeline to Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project with Chenab and Anji bridges on June 6, 2025. It is a historic milestone in establishing connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Jammu.

Vande Bharat Express train between Katra and Srinagar has become an important mode of transportation on this route.

Till the opening of Jammu-Srinagar rail link, there was no rail connectivity of Kashmir valley with the rest of the Indian Railway network. The DEMU/MEMU rakes in Kashmir valley could not be brought to the workshop for periodic maintenance and upgradation.

“Over and above the new train services, opening of this line has made a fundamental change in the ability to maintain rail tracks in Kashmir valley. The railway link has enabled movement of track maintenance machines to the Kashmir valley. Maintenance is now being done with modern machines, unlike manual maintenance earlier. This is leading to significant improvement in track quality,” the ministry informed.

Tracks are being upgraded across the country. By early 2025, 78 per cent of India’s tracks have been upgraded to 110 kmph or more. This number was just 39 per cent in 2014.

“This higher proportion should be seen in light of the rise in the total length of tracks in the last decade. Total length of tracks has increased to over 1 lakh km in 2025 from 79,342 km in 2014,” the ministry noted.

"We will improve the track quality by significantly upgrading the track technology and maintenance practices. Modern track fittings, usage of track machines, ultra sound fracture detection machines, road cum rail vehicles, and integrated track measurement machines will make our track maintenance scientific,” said Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“AI will be extensively used in detecting defects. These technological changes will substantially improve the working conditions for track maintenance staff,” he added.

