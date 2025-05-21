May 21, 2025 12:00 AM हिंदी

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal reunite with old friends during their Maldives getaway

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal reunited with old friends and made some new ones as they stopped in the Maldives for a short getaway.

In the first few pics dropped by the couple on their Instagram, they were seen facing the camera with their friends, giving out fun vibes.

The post also included a cool selfie of Sonakshi and Zaheer, followed by some snaps of them enjoying the water. The couple looked stunning as they posed on the beach.

"A minute in Maldives to celebrate love, life and the 10th wedding anniversary of our dear friends @nirvanachaudhary and @ashrayata reunited with old friends, made some new ones… this was our shortest trip there but the MOST special…Big shoutout to @tajmaldives for being the perfect venue for this one!," the post was captioned.

Sonakshi's 'Jatadhara' co-star, Shilpa Shirodkar wrote below the post, "Pretty pretty girl", along with a red heart emoji.

Recently, Sonakshi revealed that she finds hubby Zaheer ‘too much cute’ when he’s sleeping.

The stunner took to Instagram stories and posted a picture of Zaheer sleeping on the couch, wearing a denim shirt and dark pants.

Adoring her husband, Sonakshi wrote in the caption, “Tooo much cute.”

Coming to Sonakshi's professional commitments, she will soon be making her Tollywood debut with “Jatadhara."

Touted to be a supernatural fantasy thriller, the project has been made under the direction of Venkat Kalyan. The film will have Sudheer Babu in the lead, along with Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij in prominent roles, along with others.

Produced by Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang under the Zee Studios banner, “Jatadhara" talks about the investigation of the enigma surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, examining myths and theories about its alleged supernatural powers.

--IANS

pm/

