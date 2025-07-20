Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal have their unique style of 'falling in love'

July 20, 2025 7:40 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) One of the most chaotic couples of Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal never miss a chance to pull each other's leg. Their latest Instagram post gives us a glimpse of the lovebirds' unique style of "falling in love".

The video shows Sonakshi peacefully tying her shoe laces at the airport by placing her foot on a suitcase. However, being his mischievous self, Zaheer suddenly kicks the suitcase from beneath Sonakshi, leaving her slightly disbalanced.

An agitated Sonakshi also starts hitting her husband in a playful manner.

Last Sunday, Sonakshi revealed she needs a chutti from this behavior of Zaheer.

Taking to her IG, Sonakshi shared another video of a fun banter between the couple.

As the 'Dabangg' actress was picking out some cosmetics from a store, Zaheer quietly entered the store and picked up the shopping bag placed next to Sonakshi. As he left, a confused Sonakshi was seen looking for her bag in the backdrop.

Posting the clip on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, "I need a chutti from this behavior," along with three laughing emojis.

After being in a hush-hush relationship for almost seven years, Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23, 2024, in a civil ceremony. They registered their wedding at their home in the presence of close family and friends. Later, the couple hosted a party for their industry friends.

Work-wise, Sonakshi was recently seen leading her brother Kussh S Sinha's directorial debut, "Nikita Roy".

Their brother, Luv Sinha, opened up about the movie getting limited screens due to 'unforseen circumstance'. While Luv refrained from saying anything directly, it is widely reported in that "Nikita Roy" has received limited screen space because of YRF’s "Saiyaara," starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Luv revealed, "Nikita Roy is a fantastic thriller that showcases Kussh's unwavering commitment to storytelling and original concepts. Despite being such a powerful and original story, it has got limited screens due to unforeseen circumstances."

