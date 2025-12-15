December 15, 2025 6:24 PM हिंदी

Sydney Sweeney gushes about her level of trust with co-actor Brandon Sklenar

Los Angeles, Dec 15 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has lavished praise on Brandon Sklenar, her co-actor in ‘The Housemaid’. In the film, the actress portrays the role of Millie.

The film shows her character battling a tense psychological game, where every interaction carries a hidden motive and every moment builds towards an unsettling reckoning.

Speaking about her connection to the character, Sweeney shares , “Ever since I first read ‘The Housemaid’. I was in love with Millie. She’s such a raw, vulnerable character, and she goes through such a wild journey. No matter what hits she takes, Millie is a survivor”.

Her portrayal brings emotional depth and intensity to a character navigating an increasingly dangerous environment, anchoring the film’s gripping narrative. The film is based on the bestselling novel, and into the unsettling dynamics of trust, power and survival within the seemingly perfect walls of a household hiding dark secrets.

Reflecting on the emotionally charged scenes and the importance of trust on set, Sweeney adds, “In these kinds of scenes, it’s so important that you fully trust your scene partner. And with Brandon, I had that trust completely. We talked through everything together and it was freeing to feel so safe and comfortable throughout the process”.

The highly anticipated psychological thriller is set to captivate the Indian audiences with its haunting narrative and powerful performances. With its atmospheric storytelling, layered performances and a slow-burn tension that keeps audiences on edge, The Housemaid promises to be a compelling cinematic experience that lingers long after the final frame.

‘The Housemaid’ brought to India by PVRINOX Pictures is set to release in India on January 1, 2026 in cinemas.

--IANS

aa/

