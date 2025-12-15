December 15, 2025 6:24 PM हिंदी

Sohail Khan playfully takes credit for son Nirvan being 'blessed with beautiful grandparents'

Sohail Khan playfully takes credit for son Nirvan being 'blessed with beautiful grandparents'

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actor Sohail Khan, on Monday, shared a playful birthday wish for his son, Nirvan.

In a humorous twist, he credited himself for Nirvan being blessed with “beautiful grandparents,” showcasing his lighthearted side. Taking to his Instagram, Sohail Khan shared a heartwarming image of his son Nirvan posing with his grandparents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak. In the picture, the trio is seen gathered around a dinner table, with Nirvan standing happily between his grandparents.

Sharing this sweet moment, Sohail wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday nirvan, you’re blessed with beautiful grandparents, thanks to me @nirvankhan15.”

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan recently grabbed headlines when a video of him riding a luxury motorcycle on the streets of Mumbai without wearing a helmet surfaced online. The video sparked criticism on social media. Following the backlash, the ‘Tubelight’ actor issued a public apology where he admitted that his actions were wrong.

Sohail penned a post that read, “I would like to request all the bike riders please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as i feel claustrophobic but that’s no excuse to not wear one. Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles and now i ride bikes.”

“I mostly ride late nights when there is not much traffic to cut risks that too at a slow pace and with my car following me. I assure fellow riders that i will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet so please bear with me. My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities and i assure them that i will follow all the rules henceforth. I salute 🫡 all the riders for wearing their helmets at all times despite the discomfort as it is necessary for our safety. It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again I am really sorry.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Team has done India proud: President Murmu congratulates India’s Squash World Cup-winning contingent. Photo credit: SRFI

Team has done India proud: President Murmu congratulates India’s Squash World Cup-winning contingent

Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal returns home to Gwalior, breaks down meeting parents

Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal returns home to Gwalior, breaks down meeting parents

UPI frauds worth Rs 805 crore witnessed this fiscal so far: Minister

UPI frauds worth Rs 805 crore witnessed this fiscal so far: Minister

India’s economy to stay robust due to RBI’s liquidity measures, healthy consumption

India’s economy on track to reach 7 pc this fiscal: Report

Abhishek Banerjee: Challenges to keep the flock together amid Trinamool bickering (Photo: IANS)

Abhishek Banerjee: Challenges to keep the flock together amid Trinamool bickering

Why Farah Khan tells Kunickaa Sadanand it’s time to get a ‘new boyfriend’

Why Farah Khan tells Kunickaa Sadanand it’s time to get a ‘new boyfriend’

Over 7.28 crore MSMEs have registered on Udyam Registration Portal: Minister

Over 7.28 crore MSMEs have registered on Udyam Registration Portal: Minister

Adnan Sami on Rob Reiner’s demise: ‘Totally shocked’

Adnan Sami on Rob Reiner’s demise: ‘Totally shocked’

Jay Shah gifts T20 World Cup tickets, a signed jersey, and a bat to Lionel Messi during the GOAT India Tour event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

GOAT India Tour: Jay Shah gifts T20 World Cup tickets, a signed jersey, and a bat to Messi

Manoj Bajpayee: 'Have been thinking of writing a book on my method of approaching characters’

Manoj Bajpayee: 'Have been thinking of writing a book on my method of approaching characters’