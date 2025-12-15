Singer Malkit Singh opens up about AI and its growing impact on the music world

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Veteran Punjabi singer Malkit Singh has shared his thoughts on the growing influence of artificial intelligence in the music industry.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he spoke about how technology may continue to evolve but can never replace the essence of a real human voice. Emphasizing the magic of live performances, Malkit highlighted that while AI can assist in creating music, the soul and emotion that connect an artist to the audience remain deeply human.

When asked whether the rise of artificial intelligence in music poses a threat to artists, Malkit Singh responded that while technology will continue to evolve, the human voice remains irreplaceable. He stated, “Not really. Technology will evolve, but the voice is God’s gift. AI can create music, but it can’t perform live on stage. When an artist stands in front of an audience, the real voice matters. Music can be taught, instruments can be taught, but the voice is divine.”

Speaking about how today’s digital world pushes songs to go viral within seconds, Singh agreed that long-form musical storytelling has become more challenging. He reflected on the earlier days of cassettes and CDs, when music had a longer shelf life and artists stayed in listeners’ hearts for years.

The ‘Tutak Tutak Tutiya’ singer expressed, “Earlier we had cassettes and CDs. Now, everything is digital and fast. People forget the artist within days. But timeless songs remain. We were lucky to experience that golden era; those songs are still loved today.”

Malkit Singh also spoke about how Punjabi music appears to dominate Bollywood today. He explained that Punjabi music connects with listeners instantly because of its infectious beats and high energy. The ‘Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha’ singer added that even during his performances for European audiences, people enthusiastically repeat Punjabi phrases, showcasing the genre’s universal appeal.

“Punjabi music connects with people instantly because of its beat and energy. Even if you don’t understand the words, you can dance to it. Classical music is beautiful, but it can feel heavy for many listeners. Punjabi songs are simple, catchy, and easy to sing along. Even when I perform for European audiences, they repeat Punjabi phrases joyfully,” explained Malkit.

