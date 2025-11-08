Sonakshi Sinha shares how cross-pollination strengthens pan-India film movement

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who can be seen in the recently released film ‘Jatadhara’, has shared her opinion on cross-pollination of artistes and technicians in pan-India films.

The whole pan-India film movement started much earlier with films of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan being broadcast on satellite. It gained prominence after the ‘Baahubali’ franchise.

Sonakshi spoke with IANS in the Andheri west area of Mumbai during the promotional run of the film.

When asked if pan-India films do add up to the pressure as a performer given they have to appeal to a new set of audience beyond their set audience, she replied in negative.

How does it play out for her as an actor?

She told IANS, “The more the merrier, I guess. We work with such wonderful artistes, and get to learn so much from each and every one, everyone has their own story to tell, and for me, I think that's the best part about working with people from different regions, different languages, different industries, cultures and communities”.

‘Jatadhara’ is a pan-India mythological–supernatural thriller directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. The film also stars Sudheer Babu and Shilpa Shirodkar. It explores the shadowy intersections of Indian folklore, black magic, and greed, weaving a story around an ancient treasure guarded by demonic forces. Sonakshi Sinha portrays a mysterious pishachini (female spirit), while Sudheer Babu plays a man drawn into a dark world of rituals and redemption.

She further mentioned, “I feel that really contributes to you being a good actor, you just have to sit and observe people, listen to them, listen to their stories, you never know when you might get a role, maybe their story will come in handy at that time. So it's very important to be a good listener and observer”.

‘Jatadhara’ is produced by Zee Studios' Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, Shivin Narang, and co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producers Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre. The film is currently playing in cinemas in Hindi and Telugu.

