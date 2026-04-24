April 24, 2026 3:31 PM हिंदी

Sonakshi Sinha indulges in Aamras-Puri, says ‘Diet who?’

Sonakshi Sinha indulges in Aamras-Puri, says ‘Diet who?’

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently gave fans a glimpse of her lipsmacking indulgence - Aamras with Puri.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a tempting picture and video of the meal, accompanied by a playful caption that read, “Diet who?”

In the picture, Aamras has been served in a rich bowl, alongside a plate of golden, crispy puris.

Along with the image, Sonakshi also shared a short video where the aamras is seen being gently stirred in the serving bowl.

Sonakshi and husband Zaheer are an considered as a riot together, and their social media prank videos are a proof of the same.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha had shared a video where Zaheer was seen regretting not listening to her advice.

In a video shared by Sonakshi Sinha on her social media account, she was seen playfully teasing Zaheer for not listening to her and ending up ruining his outfit.

The couple, who seemingly were on a vacation at an international location, shared a light-hearted moment as Zaheer admitted on camera that he should have listened to his wife, Sonakshi

In the video, Zaheer explained that despite Sonakshi warning him, he still chose to sit on a platform that turned out to be wet, which resulted in his pants getting completely spoiled during the outing.

Sonakshi is seen laughing it off, as Zaheer is seen acknowledging his mistake and jokingly promising that he will never ignore her advice again.

“Never again in my life, will I not listen to my wife,” said Zaheer.

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years, and opted for an intimate wedding ceremony at the actress’ Mumbai home, which was attended by their close family members and friends.

The couple reportedly fell in love movie Double XL that also start actress Huma Qureshi.

--IANS

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