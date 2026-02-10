February 10, 2026 8:12 PM हिंदी

Sonakshi Sinha gets back to dark hair look after 5 years

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was recently seen in ‘Jatadhara’, has returned to her “dark hair” after half a decade.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures featuring her sporting dark hair.

She wrote in the caption, “The dark hair makes a comeback into my life, 5 years later. Guess karo kiske liye”.

Earlier, Sonakshi and her husband Zaheer Iqbal turned heads as they playfully flaunted chameleons crawling on their bodies. In a video shared by Sonakshi on her social media account, Zaheer can be seen letting a red coloured chameleon crawl over his hand to his shoulder while Sonakshi was seen trying to hold a green chameleon in her hands. Towards the end of the video, the actress was seen calling the experience as ‘amazing’. Sonakshi and Zaheer are quote daredevils and in the past too have proved it through their adventurous videos.

The actress, amidst all adventure and thrill, also likes to find her own little space and peace. A few days ago, while trying to unwind at her own house, Sonakshi shared how it was a difficult task for her to do so.

The actress back then had taken to her social media account to post a video of herself sitting in her balcony, with an expectation of wanting to live a peaceful and serene moment. But in return, she was met with an headache inducing noise of construction work and house drills. Alongside the video, Sonakshi wrote, "Tried sitting in my balcony wanted some peace… This is what i got instead”. The caption suggested that what was meant to be a peaceful break turned into a moment of annoyance and irritation as her peaceful moment was ruined by the ongoing renovation work in the neighbourhood.

Talking about spending some happy time, the actress and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal were in the Maldives in December, where the couple celebrated the New Year with much pomp, glitter and cheer. On the work front, the 38-year-old actress was last seen in 'Jatadhara' alongside Sudheer Babu. The movie was released in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

--IANS

aa/

