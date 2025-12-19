December 19, 2025 11:00 PM हिंदी

Sonakshi Sinha celebrates Shatrughan Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's birthdays; Pooja Ruparel shares inside video

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Pooja Ruparel has shared an inside video of the birthday celebration of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal.

In the video shared by Pooja, Sonakshi Sinha is seen seated in the middle of both the birthday boys and cutting the cake with them.

With her father Shatrughan on one side and husband Zaheer on the other, Sonakshi looked extremely happy. In another glimpse, you can see legendary director Ramesh Sippy also in the video enjoying the birthday party of his good friend Shatrughan.

Sonakshi's mother, Poonam, is also seen smiling from ear to ear, looking at her family having a good time. Shatrughan Sinha's and Zaheer Iqbal's birthdays fall a day apart from one another.

While Shatrughan celebrates his birthday on the 9th of December, Zaheer celebrates on the 10th.

On account of her father's and husband's birthdays, Sonakshi had taken to her social media to share heartfelt birthday wishes for the two most important men in her life.

She had shared a picture of the three of them together, smiling ear to ear, “The only men that matter. Ilysm. Happy birthday! So lucky you were born,” with three heart emoticons.

Her caption had reflected the deep love she has for her father and husband.

