Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal look lost in each other during Maldives vacation

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are setting couple goals with their dreamy Maldives getaway.

The duo is enjoying some romantic moments together. From beach strolls to candid clicks, the couple looked absolutely smitten — lost in each other against the backdrop of turquoise waters and golden skies. On Thursday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram stories and shared a cute boomerang where the two look lost in each other’s conversation. Zaheer is seen smiling as he listens to his lady love. They are standing on a boat amidst a beautiful view, engrossed in their chat.

The 'Akira' actress also added the song ‘Yeh Tumhari Meri Baathein’ from the movie “Rock On” to her post. Sonakshi also shared a candid photo, posing with her back to the camera. She is seen holding a drink in her hand while strolling against a breathtaking view.

A few days ago, Sonakshi and Zaheer took a brief break in the Maldives, where they reconnected with longtime friends and also welcomed some new ones during their getaway. Sharing a couple of their photos, the couple wrote, “A minute in Maldives to celebrate love, life and the 10th wedding anniversary of our dear friends @nirvanachaudhary and @ashrayata reunited with old friends, made some new ones… this was our shortest trip there but the MOST special… Big shoutout to @tajmaldives for being the perfect venue for this one!.”

Ever since Sonakshi and Zaheer got married, they have frequently made headlines for their luxurious vacations.

For the unversed, the couple first crossed paths at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Both actors launched their careers under Salman’s banner—Sonakshi made her mark with the hit film 'Dabangg', while Zaheer debuted in Salman’s production 'Notebook. 'Their relationship blossomed over seven years, including a year of living together, before they finally tied the knot.

Sonakshi and Zaheer started dating in 2017 and later appeared on screen together in the 2022 movie 'Double XL.' Their wedding took place on June 23 this year in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends from the film industry.

