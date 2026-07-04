Somy Ali on Aamir Khan's wedding with Gauri: ‘It's never too late to choose happiness’

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Former actress Somy Ali has reacted to Aamir Khan's wedding with Gauri Spratt, scheduled to take place on July 5.

She shared a heartfelt message for the couple, saying it is “never too late to choose happiness.” Extending her best wishes, Ali expressed hope that they embark on a joyful and fulfilling new chapter together.

Taking to Instagram, Somy Ali shared their photo and wrote, “To Guari & Aamir, Love doesn’t follow a calendar. Finding someone to share your life with at any age is just as beautiful as finding them at 20. It’s never too late to choose happiness. A heart that’s open to love is something to celebrate, not criticize. Age is measured in years, but love is measured in moments.”

“Congratulations on finding yours. Some people spend a lifetime looking for the right person. If that journey leads to marriage at any age, that’s not late—that’s right on time. The courage to begin a new chapter is inspiring. Wishing you both a lifetime of joy, laughter, and companionship. The best love stories aren’t defined by when they begin, but by how deeply they’re lived.”

She went on to state, “May those who judge your age one day understand that happiness has no deadline. Growing older is inevitable; growing together is a gift. The greatest achievement isn’t marrying young—it’s finding someone worth growing old with. These sentiments celebrate love, companionship, and the freedom to pursue happiness at any stage of life.”

Recently, during the screening of ‘Pritam and Pedro,' Aamir opened up about his wedding with Gauri. He revealed that it is going to be an intimate affair with only their close family members and friends in attendance.

Aamir shared, “Yes, we are getting married on the 5th. It's a very small wedding; we are doing it at home. The 5th is a very special day for us. There will only be both the families, along with some close friends. We are getting married at home only. We only want everyone's blessings that we remain happy.”

--IANS

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