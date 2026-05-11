Somnath temple reflects India’s civilisational spirit: CM Naidu​

Amaravati, May 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the Somnath temple is an enduring symbol of India’s civilisational spirit, reflecting the sacrifice and devotion of those who have defended and rebuilt it over the centuries.​

The Chief Minister shared his thoughts on X in response to PM Modi's post, in which he performed Mahapuja on Monday to mark the completion of 75 years of the temple’s restoration.​

“Ours is a land where faith is respected and serves as a force that unites everyone. Somnath Temple is more than a place of worship; it stands as an enduring symbol of India’s civilisational spirit, reflecting the sacrifice and devotion of those who defended and rebuilt it through history,” wrote Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party is a key partner in the PM Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.​

The Telugu Desam Party chief also posted that under the leadership of PM Modi, the National Democratic Alliance government has embraced the spirit of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”, ensuring that India’s march towards development goes hand in hand with the preservation and rejuvenation of its timeless cultural and spiritual heritage.​

“It is a vision that honours those who have strived equally for India’s development and the preservation of its rich cultural and spiritual heritage. On the occasion of the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, I extend my greetings and best wishes to devotees across the world. Har Har Mahadev!” wrote Naidu.​

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also took to X to share his thoughts on the Somnath temple.​

He reproduced poems from ‘Firdausi’ authored by ‘Kavi Kokila’ Gurram Jashuva.​

“Poetic lines recounting how Ghazni Mahmud raided our land 17 times and looted our Somnath,” wrote the Jana Sena Party leader.​

“They came. They destroyed. They thought they erased us. They were wrong. Somnath was razed 17 times. Seventeen times, Bharat rebuilt it — not just in stone, but in soul. This land does not forget. This civilisation does not kneel,” posted the actor-politician.​

“Post-Independence, when the dust of Partition still had not settled, it was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who chose to rebuild Somnath first because he knew a nation that honours its civilisational memory can never be truly conquered. The modern-day cultural renaissance of India began with the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple 75 years ago. Today’s Somnath Amrut Mahotsav is not just a celebration. It is a declaration — that we know who we are, where we come from, and where we are going. Jay Somnath,” added Pawan Kalyan.​

--IANS

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