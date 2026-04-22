April 22, 2026 4:27 PM हिंदी

Solidarity marches taken out in J&K’s border towns to mark Pahalgam terror attack anniversary

Solidarity marches taken out in J&K’s border towns to mark Pahalgam terror attack anniversary

Srinagar, April 22 (IANS) Solidarity marches were taken out on Wednesday in Karnah and Gurez border towns of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to mark the anniversary of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack on innocent people by Pakistan-based terrorists in which 26 people were killed.

Over 2,000 students across Karnah Sub Division joined powerful solidarity marches in memory of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, also marking the anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Students from government and private schools marched at AGS Hajinar, GDC Kandi & AGS Tithwal, condemning terrorism and standing firmly with the nation, the Armed Forces, and bereaved families.

Their spirited participation reflects the voice of a young generation that rejects violence, stands for democracy, and believes in a peaceful, progressive and prosperous J&K.

The unwavering commitment of the Indian Armed Forces continues to inspire confidence, security, and hope across the region. Terror and propaganda can never defeat unity, patriotism, and national resolve.

A mega rally was organised on Wednesday in the border area of Gurez, Bandipora to mark the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack. The rally was held to pay rich tributes to the victims of the tragic incident, including local pony operator Adil Hussain Shah who was killed by the terrorists for trying to protect the tourists.

A large number of students, civilians, hoteliers, and members of civil society participated in the rally, expressing solidarity with the bereaved families and reaffirming their stand against terrorism.

Participants carried banners and placards condemning terrorism and paid homage to those who lost their lives in the attack. The event reflected the collective resolve of the people of Gurez to uphold peace and reject violence in all its forms.

A short rally was also taken out by BJP activists led by local party leader, Altaf Thakur. Party activists called for peace and unity in the nation while reaffirming their resolve to fight terrorism and uphold the values of the nation.

A solemn memorial ceremony was also held at Pahalgam to pay tribute to terror victims and express solidarity with the families.

--IANS

sq/rad

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