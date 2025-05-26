May 26, 2025 2:08 PM हिंदी

Sold only the OTT, satellite rights of Thug Life, says Kamal Haasan

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) Confident that audiences would extend their support to his upcoming film 'Thug Life', directed by ace director Mani Ratnam, actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan has now disclosed that he has chosen to only sell the OTT and satellite rights of the film and that he was distributing the film himself.

Speaking at the audio launch of Thug Life that was held recently, Kamal said, "I have come to sell not 'Thug Life', but good cinema. I am confident that you will buy 'Thug Life' at some price."

He then disclosed how confident he was of the film and the fact that the audiences would extend their support to him.

"Let me tell you how confident I am. Let other producers not think that I am throwing a challenge to them all. That is not the case. I have only sold the satellite and OTT rights of this film. Everything else, we are distributing ourselves. We are distributing without putting Mani sir at risk.

"Tell me, how much confidence we must have in this film to do this. We know to do business to an extent. Trusting you, we have made a good film and invested in it. We have ploughed the fields and put fertilizers to the crops. A farmer does not know anything else apart from this. Our farming is cinema farming. To ensure that corporate farming does not happen, I need comrades like Mani Ratnam to support me. If you support this film, I will have the strength to deliver more good films," he disclosed.

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, features Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film will also feature actors Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

Kamal Haasan plays a character called Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan in this film, which director Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies had described as "an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph."

The film has music by A R Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran. It has editing by Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad and stunts by the stuntmasters, Anbariv.

