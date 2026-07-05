Sohail Khan on father Salim Khan's health scare: The doctor said you might lose him

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan is presently one of the contestants on the reality show 'Alliance'. During the recent episode, he opened up about his father, Salim Khan's health scare.

Speaking to fellow contestant Delbar Arya, Sohail recalled breaking down after doctors told him that they might lose him.

For those who do not know, in February this year, veteran writer Salim Khan underwent a month-long hospital stay after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Pouring his heart out, Sohail revealed the reason he spends most of his time with his parents.

He was heard saying, "My maximum time is spent with my parents because I genuinely believe that time is the most valuable thing you can give somebody. Mere bache hai lekin woh young hai aur unke pass bahut time hai but my parents are old now and that I would like to spend with them."

Sohail added that when his dad went into a semi-coma, the doctors told them that they might lose him, and hearing this, his heart sank immediately.

He revealed, "Actually I fear, when my father got unwell, a couple of weeks back he was hospitalized and he went into a semi coma...and I was staying with him in the hospital my heart sank and the doctor said you might lose him, I was like my father, my mother, somebody who are very dear to me... and I said that agar daddy ko kuch ho gaya toh matlab I don't know how I'll operate because for me my parents are my life, everything."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Bollywood hunk Salman Khan cheered for his brother as he made a grand entry into Prime Video’s reality show.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Salman dropped a heartfelt message for his younger brother.

He reshared a promo of the episode featuring Sohail and penned, “Best Wishes Brother,” tagging Sohail.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, 'Alliance' is streaming on Prime Video at 12 noon.

--IANS

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