Alia Bhatt excited to celebrate global changemakers finding ‘new ways forward’ at Earthshot Prize

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt has opened up about being part of The Earthshot Prize in Mumbai.

She described the event as a celebration of hope, ideas, and action. The ‘Student of the Year’ actress said she is looking forward to celebrating changemakers from across the world who are finding innovative ways to protect and repair the planet. In a statement, Alia said, “The Earthshot Prize is really about hope… but hope that comes with ideas, action and people who are finding new ways forward. That’s what makes it so inspiring to be a part of. There are people across the world doing incredible work to protect and repair our planet, often in ways we may never have imagined.”

“And to have Mumbai bring all these people together feels very special. I’m proud that India gets to be part of this moment, and I’m really looking forward to celebrating the people behind these solutions and the work they’re doing for all of us.”

The ‘Raazi’ actress will present one of the five Earthshot Prize awards at the ceremony. The event will bring together around 5,000 guests to honour people and organizations working on solutions to major environmental challenges around the world.

Alia will be joined by Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and British actress and musician Simone Ashley, among other presenters and special guests. The ceremony will be hosted by Karan Johar.

The 2026 Awards Night will mark the first time event streamed globally on Prime Video, with audiences in more than 240 countries and territories able to watch the celebration in more than 40 languages.

For the unversed, the Earthshot Prize was started by Prince William in 2020. It recognizes and supports people and organizations working on innovative ways to tackle environmental problems and protect the planet.

--IANS

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