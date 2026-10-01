Anupam Kher conquers a 35-foot rock wall at 71, talks about overcoming self-doubt

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took on a 35-foot indoor rock-climbing wall at a mall in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Sharing his experience on Instagram, the 71-year-old actor revealed that he initially had doubts about attempting the climb after watching several people struggle to reach the top. However, encouragement from his instructor pushed him to give it a try. Kher said the challenge reminded him of the boy who grew up climbing hills in Shimla.

Sharing his video, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actor wrote, “Triumph of Human Spirit! Sometimes, looking up at a challenge, we begin to decide what we cannot do before we have even tried. Today, at a mall in Raleigh, North Carolina I stood before a 35-foot indoor rock climbing wall. I watched people climb. Most of the people couldn’t reach the top! When Herman encouraged me to try, I had my doubts. Then I remembered the boy who grew up climbing hills in Shimla. And I thought, “Chalo, let me try. So what if I am 71 now!”

“Being secured by a harness did not take away the effort or the hesitation. I still had to make each move myself. Just with my bare hands and feet! No other support. Looking at the top was one thing. Finding my way towards it, one hold at a time, was another. When I reached the top, I felt a wonderful sense of achievement. I had given myself a chance to discover what I was still capable of. That is called the triumph of human spirit!”

Anupam added, “The human mind and spirit hold possibilities that doubt can keep us from exploring. Belief does not make the climb easy. But it can give us the courage to begin and to keep going when it gets difficult. Today, at 71, I came down from that wall with a little more faith in myself and my capabilities. We owe ourselves that chance..”

The video shows the actor taking on the challenging rock-climbing wall as he steadily makes his way up, using his hands and feet to grip the holds. Dressed casually and secured with a harness, Kher can be seen carefully navigating the 35-foot indoor wall before successfully reaching the top.

Reacting to his post, Parineeti Chopra commented, “Love this sir!.”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is currently taking his play “Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane” to audiences across the US and Canada.

--IANS

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