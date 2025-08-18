Soha Ali Khan on why she started her podcast All About Her: 'Being a woman is messy & magical'

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor and author, Soha Ali Khan, has now donned another hat as a podcaster as she has launched her podcast series, "All About Her".

Set to premiere on YouTube on August 22, the series will be bringing together some phenomenal women, creating a space without any judgment.

The show will touch upon a vast variety of topics affecting a woman's everyday life - ranging from nutrition to physical fitness, to balancing hormones and work life, to learning the fundamentals of investment, to managing mental wellbeing.

Bringing together a powerhouse line-up of women from all walks of life, "All About Her" will see insightful yet entertaining conversations with Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Smriti Irani, Radhika Gupta, Patralekha, and Sunny Leone, along with many other popular faces from Bollywood.

Adding more layers, leading experts such as Dr. Kiran Coelho, Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, and Rujuta Diwekar will also share their practical insights, transforming candid conversations into meaningful takeaways.

Looking forward to her new journey, Soha shared: "Over the years, I’ve realised that so many of the things we go through as women, from our changing bodies to our mental health, motherhood, work-life balance, or simply learning to love ourselves, are often kept in the shadows. We’re told to be strong but not vulnerable, to push through but not speak up."

She revealed that with "All About Her", she wanted to change that. Soha wanted to create a space where no topic is off-limits, where conversations can be raw, honest, uncomfortable, and healing. A space where women can show up exactly as they are, no filters, no judgment.

"Because being a woman is messy and magical, painful and powerful, and it’s time we start talking about all of it. A space where all the information we need comes together under one roof," the 'Chhorii 2' actress concluded.

