Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse into her Diwali preps with in-laws

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her Diwali preparations, turning festive chaos into moments of joy.

She captioned her video, "Diwali prep can be stressful or it can be fun if you get everyone involved, except Oreo, who kept stealing all the diyas, and especially if you have Ankita, our decor fairy for all seasons."

In the heartwarming video, Soha is seen decorating her home with marigold garlands and colourful rangolis, joined by her daughter, Inaya Naomi Kemmu, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, mother-in-law Jyoti Khemu, and father-in-law Ravi Kemmu.

The video beautifully captures Soha's hands-on approach to festive decorating, from placing diyas to arranging fresh flowers and setting up traditional decor around her home.

Wearing a vibrant pink ethnic outfit, Soha looks graceful as she leads the preparations with laughter and warmth, from making rangolis with her daughter to setting up the puja space along with her family.

The clip exudes love and unity.

The video also features moments of Soha sharing smiles with her mother-in-law and posing affectionately with her family, reflecting on their 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' moment.

Soha, who comes from a royal Muslim family, has beautifully embraced the traditions of all cultures after marrying actor Kunal Kemmu.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, celebrate every festival with equal enthusiasm.

From Eid to Christmas to Diwali, the couple teaches their daughter the importance of respecting and rejoicing in all faiths.

Soha, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, was seen helping her daughter make an idol of Lord Ganpati with clay.

Both Soha and Kunal were seen immersing the divine into water, making it for an eco-friendly visarjan.

She captioned it as, "A gentle farewell but a lasting blessing. Wishing you all prosperous new beginnings, joy and harmony with nature #ganpatibappa #visarjan."

