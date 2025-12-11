December 11, 2025 11:04 PM हिंदी

‘Jumma Chumma’ fame Kimi Katkar makes a rare appearance, Divya Seth shares pics

‘Jumma Chumma’ fame Kimi Katkar makes a rare appearance, Divya Seth shares pics

Mumbai Dec 11 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Kimi Katkar, one of the industry's most popular faces of the 90s and early 90s, made a rare appearance on social media today.

'Dil Dhadakne Do' actress Divya Seth Shah took to her social media account to share affectionate photographs featuring the yesteryear veteran star. In the first picture shared by Divya that seems like a throwback, Kimi is seen sitting with Divya's late daughter Mahika, both smiling warmly for the camera. In the second image shared by Divya, the actress and Kimi can be seen.

Sharing the photos, Divya referred to Kimi as “Maasi” (aunt) and thanked her for cooking food with love. She also thanked Kimi for being a support system to both her and her mother during their difficult times. She wrote, “Kimi Maasi Thank You for making Me love Food and cooking Thank you for seeing me and my mom when we needed you too. And for the Mad laughter … Mostly #bff.”

For the uninitiated, Kimi Katkar had stepped away from films in the mid-1990s but even to date continues to remain one of the most popular actresses of her era. The actress is most popularly remembered for her electrifying screen presence opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the evergreen chartbuster “Jumma Chumma De De” from the hit movie ‘Hum’ that released in 1991.

Kimi had also starred in movies like ‘Tarzan’, 'Vardi', 'Farz Ki Jung', 'Pataal Bhairavi' and others, becoming a household name with her striking on-screen persona. The actress got married and soon quit Bollywood to go the family way in the 90s era, while at the peak of her career.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

‘Jumma Chumma’ fame Kimi Katkar makes a rare appearance, Divya Seth shares pics

‘Jumma Chumma’ fame Kimi Katkar makes a rare appearance, Divya Seth shares pics

Sydney Sweeney opens up about her stage fright

Sydney Sweeney opens up about her stage fright

GenZ protests in Nepal leave 77 dead, NPR 84 billion in damages: Report (Photo: IANS)

GenZ protests in Nepal leave 77 dead, NPR 84 billion in damages: Report

Citizens recover unclaimed money with support of government initiative

Citizens recover unclaimed money with support of government initiative

Hema Malini honours late Dharmendra’s memory as a cherished grandfather; Esha Deol & Ahana Deol break down at prayer meet

Hema Malini honours late Dharmendra’s memory as a cherished grandfather; Esha Deol & Ahana Deol get emotional at prayer meet

New triad with Pakistan, Bangladesh will only help facilitate China’s BRI push (Photo: AI Generated Image)

New triad with Pakistan, Bangladesh will only help facilitate China’s BRI push

This is a special moment for me, says Harmanpreet on stand naming honour at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: This is a special moment for me, says Harmanpreet on stand naming honour

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen headline strong Indian team for Badminton Asia Team Championships to be played in Qingdao, China, from February 3-8, 2026. Photo credit: BAI

Sindhu, Lakshya headline strong Indian team for Badminton Asia Team Championships

India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat requires robust and diversified financial ecosystem: NITI Aayog CEO

India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat requires robust and diversified financial ecosystem: NITI Aayog CEO

Gujarat Panthers register first win; Mumbai Eagles gain momentum on Day Three of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: TPL

TPL Season 7: Gujarat Panthers register first win; Mumbai Eagles gain momentum on Day Three