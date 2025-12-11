December 12, 2025 1:06 AM हिंदी

‘My chair is strong and steady’: Siddaramaiah slams BJP

Belagavi, Dec 11 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in the Legislative Council on Thursday that his chair is “strong and steady,” after the opposition taunted him when House staff had to adjust his chair in the Upper House.

The incident unfolded when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rose from his seat to make a statement. Finding the placement of his chair improper, he asked staff to pull it back and adjust it as he was finding it difficult to stand and address the House.

BJP MLC Hanumanth Nirani said that even the Chief Minister seemed to be struggling as his microphone had not been fixed properly.

Siddaramaiah responded, saying that it doesn’t matter which minister a person is – “even if one is the Prime Minister. If you face difficulty, you need to articulate it.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, then remarked that the CM’s chair appeared 'shaky' these days.

Siddaramaiah immediately retorted that his “chair was not shaky”. “First, check whether your chair is shaky. My chair is strong and steady,” he said.

When BJP leaders continued to suggest that his chair did not appear strong in the present political climate, the Chief Minister smiled and replied, “I know. When there is trouble, it should be mentioned. Now it’s alright.”

Meanwhile, the BJP targeted Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the leadership row in the Legislative Assembly after he folded his hands towards the opposition benches.

Former minister and BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar teased him, saying Shivakumar was displaying “too much humility” in the House.

“We have a certain image of you. If you suddenly soften, what should we think?” he asked.

Sunil Kumar also quoted a famous Kannada poem, "Kaanada Kadalige Hambaliside Mana" - meaning “My heart longs for the unseen ocean” - and remarked, “Similarly, Shivakumar is longing for whether he will get the chair one day.”

Senior BJP MLA and former minister S. Suresh Kumar added that these days leaders often undergo image makeovers and receive constant guidance. “Is this part of that?” he asked. Shivakumar replied to taunts with his smile.

Speaker U.T. Khader urged members not to deviate from the ongoing discussion on important issues concerning North Karnataka.

--IANS

mka/dan

