Dharavi Chess Championship 2025 to unite over 200 young minds

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) In the last many decades of its existence, Dharavi has produced many talented doctors, lawyers, artists, engineers, and sportspersons. It is the first time that one of Asia’s most densely populated informal settlements is gearing up for a vibrant showcase of strategy and youthful talent as the Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025.

Hosted by Nav Bharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) and the Adani Group, the Dharavi Chess Championship 2025 is slated to be held on Friday (December 12, 2025) at the District Sports Club. Over 200 students from more than 30 schools will compete across Junior and Senior categories in a tournament that celebrates one of the world’s most intellectually enriching sports.

As part of its broader vision for community upliftment, NMDPL views the redevelopment of Dharavi not just as an infrastructure programme but as a long-term investment in human capital. The championship reflects this approach by nurturing cognitive skills, building confidence, and opening pathways for aspiration-driven growth among young learners.

Reinforcing the Adani Group’s strong focus on promoting sports at the grassroots level, the event will feature India’s chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who will lead interactive engagements, exhibition games, and conversations on discipline, resilience, and focused thinking—values that resonate both in competitive sport and in life.

The initiative underscores the transformative role intellectual sports can play in providing opportunities for children in high-density settlements, equipping them with problem-solving abilities, curiosity, and a mindset for lifelong learning. By creating such platforms, NMDPL continues to widen horizons for the next generation, helping them dream bigger and aim higher.

Organisers anticipate a lively and inspiring atmosphere as students, educators, and community members come together for a day dedicated to mental agility, strategic thinking, and holistic development.

The Adani Group secured the Dharavi redevelopment bid in November 2022, initiating one of India’s most ambitious urban transformation projects and setting the stage for sustained community-centric initiatives such as this championship.

On the occasion, selected players will also get a chance to compete against Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa in a simul on Friday.

