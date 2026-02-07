February 07, 2026 5:04 PM हिंदी

Soha Ali Khan drops a glimpse of the 'Rang De Basanti' reunion after 20 years

Soha Ali Khan drops a glimpse of the 'Rang De Basanti' reunion after 20 years

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) One of the most iconic movies in Bollywood, "Rang De Basanti" completed 20 years of release on January 26 this year, and marking the special milestone, the team of this political actioner came together for a fun reunion.

The cast and crew of "Rang De Basanti" came together for a special screening of the movie in Mumbai, marking a nostalgic moment for all the movie buffs.

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, and Soha Ali Khan were seen celebrating the occasion, along with the rest of the team, who contributed towards bringing the drama to life.

Makers Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Ajit Andhare were also a part of the celebration.

Soha took to her official Insta account and posted a couple of snippets from the emotional reunion.

The post included a video of the cast and crew of "Rang De Basanti" cutting a cake to commemorate 2 decades since the film reached the audience.

In the next slide, we can also see a before-and-after picture of the primary cast of the drama.

"20 years later - we showed up! A few were missed but the spirit was still (fire emoji) #rangdebasanti 🇮🇳 #twentyyearsofrangdebasanti #reunion (sic)," Soha captioned the post.

Made under the direction of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Rang De Basanti" revolves around a group of young friends who get inspired by our revolutionary freedom fighters and decide to take a stand against the ongoing corruption in modern India.

Upon its release, the project received a lot of critical acclaim. It bagged the National Award for 'Best Popular Film' and was also nominated for 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the 2007 BAFTA Awards.

Additionally, "Rang De Basanti" was also chosen as India's official entry for the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards in the 'Best Foreign Language Film' category.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Trust has become India's strongest currency: PM Modi in Malaysia

Trust has become India's strongest currency: PM Modi in Malaysia

T20 WC: ‘We keep our nerves in check and get good results,’ says Pakistan’s Faheem after match-winning knock against NED

T20 WC: ‘We keep our nerves in check and get good results,’ says Pakistan’s Faheem after match-winning knock against NED

'Looking forward to the back end of the tournament,' David hints at missing initial stage of T20 WC

'Looking forward to the back end of the tournament,' David hints at missing initial stage of T20 WC

T20 WC: 'Credit to Faheem, he batted outstandingly well,’ says skipper Agha hails Pakistan’s win over Netherlands

T20 WC: 'Credit to Faheem, he batted outstandingly well,' says skipper Agha hails Pakistan’s win over Netherlands

Viksit Bharat Dialogue participants hail Modi govt for including youth's ideas in Union Budget

Viksit Bharat Dialogue participants hail Modi govt for including youth's ideas in Union Budget

Texas Instruments true pioneer in India’s semiconductor journey: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Texas Instruments true pioneer in India’s semiconductor journey: Ashwini Vaishnaw

'It's time to focus on what's more important' Brook ready to move on from nightclub incident

'It's time to focus on what's more important' Brook ready to move on from nightclub incident

Will strengthen livelihoods, improve conditions: Farmers hail India-US trade deal

Will strengthen livelihoods, improve conditions: Farmers hail India-US trade deal

Nepali and Bollywood actor Sunil Thapa passes away at 68

Nepali and Bollywood actor Sunil Thapa passes away at 68

India AI Impact Summit to unite nations, innovators for inclusive and responsible AI

India AI Impact Summit to unite nations, innovators for inclusive and responsible AI