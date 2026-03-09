Soha Ali Khan calls returning to UN as a UNFPA Advocate a 'full circle moment'

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan called returning to the United Nations as a UNFPA Advocate a 'full circle moment' for her.

Soha revealed that her first job which paid happened to be with UNIFEM (United Nations Development Fund for Women in New Delhi).

There, she used to work towards the advancement of women’s economic and political empowerment, along with trying to end violence against women.

"Back in 1999, my first salaried job was with UNIFEM in New Delhi, working to advance women’s economic and political empowerment and end violence against women (sic)," the 'Rang De Basanti' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Now, almost 3 decades later, Soha has returned to the United Nations as an UNFPA (The United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency) Advocate. This time, she will be championing for some crucial aspects of a woman's life, such as her reproductive health, menstrual health, gender equity, and, most importantly, their dignity.

She went on to share, "27 years later, I return as a UNFPA Advocate — championing reproductive health, menstrual health, gender equity and the dignity of girls and women. The UN has always meant collective action to me — countries and communities coming together to protect opportunity and choice. Motherhood deepened that conviction. And it’s the same belief that shapes All About Her."

Soha concluded the post saying, "Some journeys come full circle — but with even more purpose. Here we go."

She often uses social media to voice her opinion on various socially relevant matters, along with posting updates regarding her personal and professional life.

Recently, Soha shared a sincere plea for peace amidst the growing tensions between Israel and Iran. She shared her concern for all the civilians, especially children, caught in the conflict.

Taking to the stories section of her official Instagram handle, Soha dropped a note about “quieter skies and healing.”

“There is no alternative to peace My thoughts and prayers are with the children, the innocent civilians. May tomorrow bring quieter skies and healing," shared the 'Chhorii 2' actress.

--IANS

pm/