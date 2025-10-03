October 03, 2025 3:19 PM हिंदी

Sobhita Dhulipala calls herself an ‘Indian uncle’ over her selfie habit

Sobhita Dhulipala calls herself an ‘Indian uncle’ over her selfie habit

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Sobhita Dhulipala shared a lighthearted take on her selfie habits, joking that she often ends up looking at herself on the screen instead of the camera.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a couple of her candid photos. She admitted she often looks at herself on the screen instead of the camera, jokingly dubbing herself an “Indian uncle.” Sharing her goofy images, Sobhita wrote, “Always end up looking at myself on the screen instead of the camera when I click a selfie. If that makes me an Indian uncle, fine be it.” The photo carousel captures Sobhita Dhulipala in a variety of moments — posing effortlessly at a restaurant, flaunting her freshly painted nails, working out, and sharing candid glimpses from her daily life.

On the professional front, the actress recently delivered impactful performances in acclaimed projects like “Made in Heaven” and made her Hollywood debut opposite Dev Patel in “Monkey Man.”

In March, as her show "Made in Heaven" marked its sixth anniversary, Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to reminisce. She revealed that, as an audience member, she would have been drawn to a character like Tara, making the experience of portraying her all the more empowering.

“Six years ago, I was just a young actor who had the opportunity to bring a character to life with so much depth and meaning. As an audience member, I would have been drawn to a role like Tara, so getting to play her was incredibly empowering,” Sobhita said.

She added: “The love Tara received made her distinct, and with that came a unique space in storytelling. But it’s a double-edged sword—when a character resonates deeply, similar roles follow. It’s a delicate balance, a tightrope you walk with as much grace as possible.”

On the personal front, after being in a relationship for two years since 2022, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrated their union with an intimate wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, surrounded by close friends and family. The couple had kept their relationship private until they officially tied the knot.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Makers of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' request audiences not to support piracy (Photo credit: Hombale Films/X)

Makers of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' request audiences not to support piracy

Yash calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 a ‘new benchmark for Kannada & Indian cinema’

Yash calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 a ‘new benchmark for Kannada & Indian cinema’

Neeraj Ghaywan issues clarification on reports of him compensating ‘Homebound’ family with only Rs 10, 000

Neeraj Ghaywan issues clarification on reports of him compensating ‘Homebound’ family with only Rs 10, 000

Women's World Cup: Knight set to play 150th ODI as England opt to bowl against South Africa

Women's WC: Knight set for 150th ODI as England opt to bowl against South Africa

Nimrat Kaur gets nostalgic on a Shikara Ride, revisits childhood memories at Dal Lake

Nimrat Kaur gets nostalgic on a Shikara Ride, revisits childhood memories at Dal Lake

Germany: Munich airport reopens after drone sightings forced suspension of flight operations (File image)

Germany: Munich airport reopens after drone sightings forced suspension of flight operations

Akshay Kumar shares disturbing incident when his daughter was asked for nude pictures

Akshay Kumar shares disturbing incident when his daughter was asked for nude pictures

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie engaged in learning activities 

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie engaged in learning activities 

INS Sahyadri arrives at Malaysia's Kemaman Port, set to enhance bilateral engagement

INS Sahyadri arrives at Malaysia's Kemaman Port, set to enhance bilateral engagement

Actor, director Umapathy Ramaiah's film featuring Natty in the lead goes on floors (Photo credit: IANS/PR)

Actor, director Umapathy Ramaiah's film featuring Natty in the lead goes on floors