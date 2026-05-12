Sneha tells husband Prasanna: Through every phase of life, we stood beside each other!

Chennai, May 12 (IANS) Popular Tamil actress Sneha, who has also made her mark in Telugu cinema, has now penned an adorable post to her husband, actor Prasanna, on the occasion of their 14th wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sneha, who posted pictures of herself with her husband Prasanna, wrote, "Happy Anniversary Dadda (Heart image). Fourteen years of holding hands through every joy, challenge, laughter, and tear… and still choosing each other every single day. Through every phase of life, we stood beside each other — growing together, holding on through the hard days, celebrating the beautiful ones, and making countless memories along the way."

The actress, who has worked on several hits, superhits and blockbusters, wrote, "And honestly, after 14 years together, the biggest love story is still surviving each other’s moods, habits, and fights over silly things. Jokes apart, what we share is truly beautiful — a bond built with love, patience, understanding, and togetherness."

She concluded the note saying, "Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, memories, and annoying each other forever. Love you."

It may be recalled that actor Prasanna, who is known for having delivered several commendable performances, had disclosed to IANS that he was looking to realise two of his long pending dreams-- that of becoming a commercial pilot and an AI expert, thanks to the inspiration he had received from actor Ajith Kumar.

In an exclusive interview to IANS earlier, Prasanna, who had acted with Ajith Kumar in 'Good, Bad, Ugly', had said, "This year is going to be very different for me. I have dug out two of the wishes that have been on my bucket list for a long time and am realising them."

"It was my dream to become a pilot when I was in school. Then, after pursuing acting as a serious career, somehow I put it on the backburner. Now, I have got another opportunity to realise that dream. So, I am working on that as well," the actor said.

"Probably, this time, next year, I would have finished my flight school lessons and would have got my commercial pilot licence also. I would like to thank Ajith sir because he might be an actor and he might be pursuing a serious career but he made me realise that you can make time to pursue your passion as well," he hoped.

Prasanna further said, "When I was working on 'Good Bad Ugly' with Ajith sir, there was one thing that stood out about him for me. The kind of time, effort and passion that he has put into motor racing was very inspiring. I took that inspiration from him and realised that I needn't stick to just acting and that I could also simultaneously also pursue my other dreams."

Talking about his decision to also simultaneously pursue his dream of becoming an AI expert, Prasanna said, "Since Covid, I wanted to study something that would equip me as more than just an actor. So, I had been studying up about AI at a periphery level and that created an interest in me to study AI at a deeper level."

--IANS

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