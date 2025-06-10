June 10, 2025 8:15 PM हिंदी

ICC Rankings: Smriti Mandhana remains No. 2 ODI batter; England's Amy Jones climbs up to seventh

Dubai, June 10 (IANS) England's wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones has surged to new heights in the latest ICC Women's Rankings.

Following a remarkable performance in the opening ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies, where she scored a sensational century, Jones climbed three spots to seventh place in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings.

Her ascent did not stop there; in the second ODI, Jones delivered an extraordinary innings, amassing 129 runs off just 98 balls. This outstanding performance not only propelled her team to victory but also secured her a position among the top five batters in the world, as she now stands proudly in fourth place with 689 Rating Points.

The elite trio of Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, and Nat Sciver-Brunt continues to lead the rankings, but Jones is firmly establishing herself as a formidable contender.

Jones' brilliance was instrumental in ensuring that England completed an unbeaten run in the ODI series, building upon their earlier success in the T20I series against the same opponents, which they won decisively with a 3-0 margin.

Joining Jones in the spotlight was the experienced bowler Kate Cross, who also played a crucial role in England's success. Cross concluded the series with three wickets, highlighted by an impressive economic performance of 1/15 in the final ODI. Her consistent efforts earned her a well-deserved rise in the ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings, where she now sits in eighth place.

With the upcoming India tour, Jones and Cross along with other England players have an opportunity to further improve their positions in the Women's Rankings

