Zeenat Aman turns back time as she dances to ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ onstage

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) A whiff of nostalgia swept through as evergreen icon Zeenat Aman brought back the magic of her legendary chartbuster ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ on “Indian Idol” stage.

With contestant Anshika’s powerful and soulful rendition of the iconic song, which is originally from the 1971 film “Haré Rama Haré Krishna”, nostalgia filled the air, transforming the performance into a full-blown celebration.

Zeenat couldn’t resist stepping onto the stage and dancing to the timeless track, instantly earning thunderous applause from the judges, contestants, and audience alike. The moment became even more special when Kartik Aaryan joined the veteran diva on the dance floor.

Overwhelmed by the rendition, Zeenat affectionately told Anshika: “Oh my Dombivli darling, aap Indian Idol ke sartaj ho mere liye.”

Hare Rama Hare Krishna is a 1971 Indian Hindi-language satirical musical drama film written, produced and directed by Dev Anand.

It stars Dev Anand himself, alongside Mumtaz, Zeenat Aman and Prem Chopra in the lead roles. The film deals with the decadence of the Hippie culture, and aims to have an anti-drug message and also depicts some problems associated with Westernization.

The film was a hit and a star-making vehicle for Aman, who played a westernized hippie. It was influenced by the 1968 American psychedelic film Psych-Out.

The idea for the film actually came to Dev Anand when he visited Kathmandu, Nepal and encountered hippies living there.

Indian Idol airs on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV.

Talking about Zeenat, she established herself as one of the highest paid actresses of her time.

She began acting that same year, appearing in the films The Evil Within, Hungama and Hulchul. Her breakthrough came with Dev Anand’s drama film Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Zeenat was then seen in a slew of hits such as Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Ajanabee, Warrant, Chori Mera Kaam, Dharam Veer, Chhailla Babu, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen and The Great Gambler. She also starred in the action film Don and Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

She then had leading roles in Abdullah, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, Qurbani, Dostana, Insaf Ka Tarazu, Laawaris, Teesri Aankh, Mahaan, Pukar and Jagir.

The actress was most recently seen in the series The Royals, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter. The show follows a royal family's financial struggles, and it has since become a popular hit, even getting renewed for a second season.

