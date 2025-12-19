December 19, 2025 11:11 AM हिंदी

Conference League: KuPS hold Crystal Palace, Fiorentina edge through

Conference League: KuPS hold Crystal Palace, beaten Fiorentina edge through

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) KuPS gave Crystal Palace a scare while Fiorentina lost at Lausanne-Sport but both sides progressed on a dramatic final day of league phase action as the line-up for the UEFA Conference League knockout stages was completed.

A breathless draw at Selhurst Park secured KuPS a spot in the knockout phase play-offs. Goals from Piotr Parzyszek and Ibrahim Cisse in the space of three minutes stunned the Eagles after Christantus Uche's superb opener in the fifth minute.

Oliver Glasner's substitutions sparked the home side back to life; a perfect cross from Tyrick Mitchell, fresh off the bench, finding an unmarked Justin Devenny at the far post. However, Palace could not find the winner which would have sent them through to the round of 16, instead joining their Finnish visitors in the knockout phase play-offs.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will have to navigate a play-off to reach the UEFA Conference League last 16 after a 2-2 draw with KuPS Kuopio confirmed a 10th place finish in the league phase.

Lausanne-Sport just missed out on a top-eight place despite beating Fiorentina 1-0 in Switzerland. The first half was one of few chances, a Sekou Fofana attempt that skewed wide the closest either side came.

The second was more open, however, and after Enzo Kana-Biyik skimmed the post with one deft effort, his cross picked out Gabriel Sigua to head in from close range.

Beyatt Lekoueiry might have added a second but was denied by Viola goalkeeper Tommaso Martinelli. Fiorentina will enter the play-offs after finishing 15th in the rankings.

Elsewhere, two late goals earned Strasbourg a 3-1 win against valiant Breidablik and ensured that the French side finished top of the league phase on 16 points.

Luka Jovic converted a penalty in the 15th minute of added time as AEK Athens won 3-2 against Universitatea Craiova and condemned the Romanian side to an exit from the competition.

The Greek side trailed 2-1 after 90 minutes, but Derek Kutesa levelled the scores, and a win means they finished third in the table.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: Violence near Indian mission in Chittagong leaves four injured

Bangladesh: Violence near Indian mission in Chittagong leaves four injured

Simi Garewal recalls the time she peered inside the enigma that is Akshaye Khanna

Simi Garewal recalls the time she peered inside the enigma that is Akshaye Khanna

AIIMS conducts India’s 1st Deep Brain Stimulation workshop for Parkinson’s, movement disorders

AIIMS conducts India’s 1st Deep Brain Stimulation workshop for Parkinson’s, movement disorders

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar empowering Jeevika Didis in Bhagalpur to become leaders

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar empowering Jeevika Didis in Bhagalpur to become leaders

Champion trailer: The Roshan, Anaswara Rajan-starrer seeks to bring a piece of history back to life (Photo Credit: Swapna Cinema/X)

Champion trailer: The Roshan, Anaswara Rajan-starrer seeks to bring a piece of history back to life

Colin Farrell: I’m fascinated with pain

Colin Farrell: I’m fascinated with pain

Rights body flags alarming rise in enforced disappearances of women in Balochistan by Pakistani forces

Rights body flags alarming rise in enforced disappearances of women in Balochistan by Pakistani forces

Rapper Divine on new album: Declaration of evolution, dominance, reflection, spiritual grounding

Rapper Divine on new album: Declaration of evolution, dominance, reflection, spiritual grounding

Gold slips on MCX after BoJ rate hike

Gold slips on MCX after BOJ rate hike

India to name squads for T20 World Cup 2026 and NZ series on Saturday

India to name squads for T20 World Cup 2026 and NZ series on Saturday