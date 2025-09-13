Smriti Irani: Was asked if I was a 'dud head' for joining media

Mumbai Sep 13, (IANS) Bollywood actor and author Soha Ali Khan, alongside acting and writing, now has also tapped into another career path in life. The actress who has kickstarted her own podcast recently welcomed politician and actress Smriti Irani.

In a heart-to-heart conversation with Soha, Irani spoke about how her parents had inhibitions regarding her decision to join the entertainment industry. While being asked how Smriti felt about getting back to acting as a part-time from a full-time politician, the actress spoke her heart out. “It's fascinating how life comes full circle because 25 years ago I was called a part-time politician and a full-time actor. My media journey in the year began in 1995-96, and at that time, I was barely out of high school," said Smriti. “It was not a very, very nice place for a woman to be in. My father specifically asked me if I was a dud head because back then it was considered that only people who do not have enough capacity to be academically inclined or to do something better in a professional or private sector would want to opt for media,” she stated further.

Smriti also spoke about her journey in politics, tackling stereotypes around being a recognisable face and proving her commitment through years of hard work from scratch. On the podcast, Soha asked Smriti Irani if being a recognisable face was an advantage or a disadvantage. To this, Smriti was quick to say, “A disadvantage.” She said, ‘Because everybody presumed actors treated politics as something they did at the very end of their careers, not something they pursued seriously from the ground up. Most actors are parachuted into politics because of their popularity and then just become Rajya Sabha members.”

She further stated, “I was not one of those. When I came into active politics in 2003, I started as a youth wing member of the BJP in Maharashtra. My batchmate today is the CM of Maharashtra, and my other colleague, Dharmendra Pradhan, is now the Minister of Education. But even then, I wanted to be in the trenches, working alongside my colleagues and gaining their respect, because I knew I was in it for the long haul. I worked my way through grassroots responsibilities, later becoming the State Secretary in Maharashtra when Nitin Gadkari became president. I have worked with five BJP presidents: Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda, and at that time, Venkaiah Naidu. In 2004, I fought my first election at the age of 27. So I can safely say, "Been there, done that." Soha Ali Khan who kickstarted her podcast journey on YouTube on August 22, has seen celebrities like Sunny Leone, Patralekhaa, Doctors and now Smriti Irani.

–IANS

rd/